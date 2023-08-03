 | Thu, Aug 03, 2023
Sailors arrested for suspected ties to China

Federal authorities have arrested a pair of U.S. Navy sailors for suspected ties to China.

August 3, 2023 - 2:56 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

Jinchao Wei, a 22-year-old sailor assigned to the San Diego-based USS Essex, was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to sending national defense information to Chinese officials, according to the U.S. officials.

Federal officials released an indictment against Wei on Thursday and provided more details at a news conference in San Diego.

