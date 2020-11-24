Menu Search Log in

Santa safety

City of Dallas hosts a variety of Christmas characters in a drive-thru tree lighting event.

National News

November 24, 2020 - 8:58 AM

Mia Cervantes, 6, wishes Santa a Merry Christmas as he greeted North Texas families during the Deck the Plaza drive-thru Christmas tree lighting event, outside of City Hall in Dallas, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The contactless drive-thru event, presented by the City of Dallas, hosted a variety of Christmas characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Christmas decor and holiday music. Photo by (Ben Torres/Dallas Morning News/MBR)

Mia Cervantes, 6, wishes Santa a Merry Christmas as he greeted families during the Deck the Plaza drive-thru Christmas tree lighting event, in Dallas, on Saturday. The contactless drive-thru event, presented by the City of Dallas, hosted a variety of Christmas characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Christmas decor and holiday music.

Related
December 3, 2019
October 25, 2019
December 17, 2013
September 29, 2011
Trending