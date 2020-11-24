Santa safety

Mia Cervantes, 6, wishes Santa a Merry Christmas as he greeted families during the Deck the Plaza drive-thru Christmas tree lighting event, in Dallas, on Saturday. The contactless drive-thru event, presented by the City of Dallas, hosted a variety of Christmas characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Christmas decor and holiday music.
