SAT going digital

College-bound students who take the SAT exam soon will use tablets or laptops instead of paper and pencil, administrators announced. Testing still be at designated sites, and not be done from home, they noted.

January 25, 2022 - 9:45 AM

The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced today, saying the shift will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission. 

Test-takers will be allowed to use their own laptops or tablets but they’ll still have to sit for the test at a monitored testing site or in school, not at home.

The format change is scheduled to roll out internationally next year and in the U.S. in 2024. It will also shave an hour from the current version, bringing the reading, writing and math assessment from three hours to about two. 

