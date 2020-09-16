‘Say her name’: City to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor’s family

Menu Search Log in

In this file photo, Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, center, addresses the media over the speed of the investigation of her daughter's death as attorney Benjamin Crump, left, and co-counsel Lonita Baker, right, looks on outside Louisville City Hall on August 13, 2020 in Louisville, KY. The city of Louisville has reportedly reached a "substantial"¬ù financial settlement with Taylor's family. (John Sommers II/Getty Images/TNS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Months after the police killing of Breonna Taylor thrust her name to the forefront of a national reckoning on race, the city of Louisville agreed to pay the Black woman’s family $12 million and reform police practices as part of a settlement announced Tuesday.

But Taylor’s mother and others who have taken up her cause said much more must be done to right the wrongs of racial injustice in America. 

“Please continue to say her name,” Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, declared at an emotional news conference, evoking the call that has become a national refrain for those outraged by the shooting and police violence.

