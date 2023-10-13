Schumer: Senators travel to Israel to show support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas.

Schumer, D-N.Y., is leading a bipartisan group of senators to the country “to show the United States’ unwavering support for Israel,” his office said. Schumer is the first Jewish majority leader of the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the U.S.

The visit comes as Congress is considering how much money and equipment to send to Israel and as two other high-ranking officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretry Lloyd Austin, have visited in recent days.