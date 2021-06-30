 | Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Searchers eye forecast

Florida authorities asked for another rescue team to search rubble of collapsed building, amid concerns about the possibility of severe weather in the coming days.

By

National News

June 30, 2021 - 9:57 AM

People look at the rubble at Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, located at 8777 Collins Avenue, a part of which collapsed in the early morning in Surfside, Florida, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — Florida authorities asked the federal government for an additional rescue team to comb the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, underscoring the strenuous nature of the open-ended search for survivors in an area prone to tropical weather. 

The possibility that severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida’s search and rescue resources prompted state officials to ask the federal government for the additional team, Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Already, intermittent bad weather has caused temporary delays in the search. 

Map locating 2 disturbances in the Atlantic.

Guthrie said the new team, which would likely come from Virginia, would be on hand if severe weather hits the area in coming days and allow crews that have been working at the site for days to rotate out. Authorities said it’s still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

