Senate approves bipartisan debt ceiling deal

Senators approved a debt ceiling deal, with just days to spare before the United States would have defaulted, thus averting a potential economic crisis Thursday. President Biden plans to sign the bill and address the nation Friday evening.

June 2, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gives a thumbs up as he walks to a press conference after final passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The legislation passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 63-36, raising the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoiding a federal default. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding into the night to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.

The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. But the result, after weeks of hard-fought budget negotiations, shelves the volatile debt ceiling issue that risked upending the U.S. and global economy until 2025 after the next presidential election.

Approval in the Senate on a bipartisan vote, 63-36, somewhat reflected the overwhelming House tally the day before, relying on centrists in both parties to pull the Biden-McCarthy package to passage — though Democrats led the tally in both chambers.

