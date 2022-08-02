Senate group addresses abortion

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators released legislation Monday that would codify Roe v. Wade, ensuring pregnant patients throughout the country once again have the right to an abortion.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said the measure, called the Reproductive Freedom For All Act, would protect access to abortion and contraception.

The bill is a response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned a 1973 decision that established abortion as a constitutional right.