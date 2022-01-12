 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
Senate hearing gets testy

A Senate hearing grew increasingly testy, in which Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall was called "a moron" by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci also clashed with Rand Paul during the hearing.

January 12, 2022 - 9:51 AM

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) asks Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor and director of the NIAID, about gain of function research during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Jan. 11, 2022, at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Greg Nash/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Dr. Anthony Fauci called Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall a “moron” on Tuesday after a tense exchange over Fauci’s financial disclosures, a sign of the increasing hostility between conservatives and one of the nation’s top COVID-19 experts.

Toward the end of a more-than-three-hour Senate Health Committee meeting, Marshall pointed to Fauci’s government salary of more than $400,000 and asked whether he would make his financial disclosure available to the public.

Fauci is a government employee and his financial disclosure forms are available to the public and can be accessed through a Freedom of Information Act request.

