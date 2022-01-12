Senate hearing gets testy

Dr. Anthony Fauci called Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall a “moron” on Tuesday after a tense exchange over Fauci’s financial disclosures, a sign of the increasing hostility between conservatives and one of the nation’s top COVID-19 experts.

Toward the end of a more-than-three-hour Senate Health Committee meeting, Marshall pointed to Fauci’s government salary of more than $400,000 and asked whether he would make his financial disclosure available to the public.

Fauci is a government employee and his financial disclosure forms are available to the public and can be accessed through a Freedom of Information Act request.