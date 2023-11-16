 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
Senate sends funding bill to Biden, averting shutdown

Congress gave final approval to a temporary government funding package supported by both Republicans and Democrats. It now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

November 16, 2023 - 2:39 PM

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Russ Rohde/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ending the threat of a government shutdown until after the holidays, Congress gave final approval to a temporary government funding package that pushes a confrontation over the federal budget into the new year.

The Senate met into Wednesday night to pass the bill with an 87-11 tally and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature one day after it passed the House on an overwhelming bipartisan vote. It provides a funding patch into next year, when the House and Senate will be forced to confront — and somehow overcome — their considerable differences over what funding levels should be.

In the meantime, the bill removes the threat of a government shutdown days before funding would have expired.

