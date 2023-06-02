 | Fri, Jun 02, 2023
Senate votes to block student loan relief

In a statement ahead of the House vote, the White House blasted the student loan measure.

By

National News

June 2, 2023 - 4:11 PM

Student loan borrowers stage a rally in front of The White House to celebrate President Biden canceling student debt on Aug. 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45m) Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45m

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to overturn the Biden administration’s one-time student debt relief plan that is on hold due to a pending Supreme Court decision.

President Joe Biden has vowed to veto the resolution, but the 52-46 vote forced vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2024 to take a public stance on loan forgiveness that Republicans have lambasted as a “bailout.”

The resolution, brought under the Congressional Review Act that allows Congress to reverse certain administration actions, was one of several maneuvers Republicans have used to block the one-time cancellation of up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who qualify. The resolution passed the U.S. House last week and now goes to the White House.

