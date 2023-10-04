 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Shooting interrupts college’s homecoming celebration

A Homecoming celebration at Morgan State University erupted in chaos after five people were injured in a shooting. The shooter has not yet been apprehended.

October 4, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Police say multiple people have been shot at Morgan State University on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Baltimore. Photo by Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

BALTIMORE (AP) — A shooting interrupted a homecoming week celebration at Baltimore’s Morgan State University on Tuesday, wounding five people and prompting an hourslong lockdown of the historically Black college.

Students hunkered down for several hours, as police went room to room looking for suspects. No arrests were made.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the five victims, four men and one woman, are between the ages of 18 and 22. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he told reporters at a news conference early Wednesday.

