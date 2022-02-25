 | Sat, Feb 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Snow storm moves into the Northeast

Friday storm was expected to bring up to a foot of snow into some areas of the Northeast, with a mix of sleet and ice in other areas.

By

National News

February 25, 2022 - 4:37 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A snowstorm that started in the predawn hours Friday was expected to bring up to a foot of accumulation in some areas of the U.S. Northeast by the time it ends late in the day, while other spots were contending with a sloppy mix of sleet and ice.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of New England and eastern New York, and a winter weather advisory stretching from Ohio into coastal areas of southern New England and northern Maine. 

By mid-afternoon, some areas of New England has already received 9 to 10 inches of snow, and the weather service warned of a flash freeze in the evening hours as temperatures dropped from the low 30s into the low 20s, causing wet roads to freeze over, making driving dangerous.

Related
February 17, 2022
January 18, 2022
January 26, 2021
January 21, 2019
Most Popular