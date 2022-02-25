Snow storm moves into the Northeast

BOSTON (AP) — A snowstorm that started in the predawn hours Friday was expected to bring up to a foot of accumulation in some areas of the U.S. Northeast by the time it ends late in the day, while other spots were contending with a sloppy mix of sleet and ice.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of New England and eastern New York, and a winter weather advisory stretching from Ohio into coastal areas of southern New England and northern Maine.

By mid-afternoon, some areas of New England has already received 9 to 10 inches of snow, and the weather service warned of a flash freeze in the evening hours as temperatures dropped from the low 30s into the low 20s, causing wet roads to freeze over, making driving dangerous.