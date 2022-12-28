 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead as temperatures warm

Temperatures were expected to warm across New York on Wednesday, bringing relief but also the possibility of finding more victims from the deadliest winter storm in decades.

By

National News

December 28, 2022 - 12:31 PM

A snow plow makes its way along a clean Ridge Road in front of Our Lady Of Victory Basilica on Dec. 27, 2022, in Lackawanna, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow on the area leaving thousands without power and at least 28 confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. (John Normile/Getty Images/TNS)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area’s deadliest storm in decades.

Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported to have died because of the blizzard that raged Friday and Saturday in western New York, an area prone to powerful winter storms. The historic Blizzard of 1977 killed as many as 29.

Antwaine Parker told The Buffalo News that his mother, Carolyn Eubanks, perished at the home of strangers who took her in after her family tried to get help for the ailing woman.

Related
December 27, 2022
February 25, 2022
January 18, 2022
February 19, 2021
Most Popular