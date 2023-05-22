 | Mon, May 22, 2023
States reach landmark deal to conserve Colorado River

The plan would conserve an additional 3 million acre-feet of water from the 1,450-mile river that provides water to 40 million people in seven U.S. states, parts of Mexico and more than two dozen Native American tribes.

By

National News

May 22, 2023 - 3:54 PM

A view of the Colorado River from the Navajo Bridge in Marble Canyon, Arizona, Aug. 31, 2022. Photo by (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday proposed a plan to significantly reduce their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years, a potential breakthrough in a year-long stalemate over how to deal with a rising problem that pitted Western states against one another.

At least half that amount — or 1.5 million acre-feet of water — would have to be conserved by 2024, the plan said. In exchange for temporarily using less water, cities, irrigation districts and Native American tribes in the three states will receive federal funding, though officials did not say how much funding individual users in the states would get.

