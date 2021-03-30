 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
States to open vaccines to all adults

More than a dozen states, including Kansas, will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week. Meanwhile, the CDC director is worried about a fourth wave of infections.

National News

March 30, 2021 - 9:04 AM

Long Branch officials are trying to get city employees and the underserved population vaccinated. They are going door-to-door and have created a vaccine clinic at the Bucky James Community Center.Long Branch, NJThursday, March 11, 2021

More than a dozen states will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about balancing supply and demand for the vaccines.

Meanwhile, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that she had a recurring feeling of “impending doom” about a potential fourth wave of infections after cases in the U.S. rose 10% over the last week. She pleaded with Americans not to relax preventative practices such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

“Just please hold on a little while longer,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing. Several Northeastern states and Michigan have seen the biggest increases, with some reporting hundreds or thousands more new cases per day than they were two weeks ago.

