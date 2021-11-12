 | Sat, Nov 13, 2021
Steve Bannon indicted on contempt charges

Former President Trump's longtime ally charged for defying a congressional subpoena investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

By

National News

November 12, 2021 - 4:04 PM

Donald Trump and Steve Bannon Photo by (MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. It wasn’t immediately clear when he would be due in court.

The indictment comes as a second witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied a similar subpoena from the committee on Friday. The chairman of the panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said he will be recommending contempt charges against Meadows next week. 

