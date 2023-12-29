 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Stocks slip on final day of trading for 2023

The Magnificent 7 companies — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla — accounted for about two-thirds of the gains in the S&P 500 this year. Nvidia gained 240%.

December 29, 2023 - 12:00 PM

The Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange. Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower on the final day of trading for 2023 in what has been a surprisingly strong year of gains on Wall Street.

Yet the so-called Magnificent 7 companies — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla — accounted for about two-thirds of the gains in the S&P 500 this year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Nvidia leads the group with a gain of about 240%.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% Friday and is sitting just below the all-time high it set in January of 2022. It is up 24% for the year.

