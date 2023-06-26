 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Storms blast Midwest

Bargersville Fire Chief Erik Funkhouser said in a news conference Sunday that at least 75 homes suffered moderate to severe damage in a 3-mile area as the tornado crossed Indiana State Road 135 in the vicinity of Interstate 69.

By

National News

June 26, 2023 - 3:51 PM

SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — A tornado struck a home, killing one occupant and injuring another as severe weather hit parts of Indiana, Tennessee and other states, an official said.

The tornado that struck the home Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, WXIN-TV reported. A tornado also touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, damaging at least at least 75 homes, authorities said.

Martin County Emergency Management Agency Director Cameron Wolf confirmed the death and injury, according to WXIN, which reported that the home was in a rural area where multiple trees were brought down by high winds.

Related
March 26, 2021
May 29, 2019
May 23, 2019
December 3, 2018
Most Popular