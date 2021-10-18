 | Mon, Oct 18, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Strike’s impact a concern

Farmers and John Deere suppliers worry the strike will affect their livelihoods.

By

National News

October 18, 2021 - 9:50 AM

John Deere tractors. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Farmers and Deere & Co. suppliers are worried about what the strike at the tractor maker’s factories will mean for their livelihoods.

More than 10,000 Deere employees went on strike last week  at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia after the United Auto Workers union rejected a contract offer.  The longer the strike continues, the greater the impact will be on the communities around the plants.

“If this gets sorted out in a couple of days, great,” Brian Jones, who farms in central Iowa, told the Des Moines Register. “But if it drags out for weeks, you start to get a little concerned about things.”

Related
October 14, 2021
November 5, 2019
October 15, 2015
December 11, 2013
Most Popular