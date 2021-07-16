 | Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Study: Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans

Scientists have been comparing the DNA of modern man to our extinct ancestors. They found just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans; the rest is shared by early ancestors.

July 16, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — What makes humans unique? Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors.

Just 7% of our genome is uniquely shared with other humans, and not shared by other early ancestors, according to a study published Friday in the journal Science Advances.

“That’s a pretty small percentage,” said Nathan Schaefer, a University of California computational biologist and co-author of the new paper. “This kind of finding is why scientists are turning away from thinking that we humans are so vastly different from Neanderthals.”

