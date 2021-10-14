 | Thu, Oct 14, 2021
Study: Vaccine mix-and-match approach bolsters antibodies

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines produces as much or more antibodies as using the same shot as a booster, according to results of a trial.

Pharmacist Stephen Polley hands a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a nursing student for distribution on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

(TNS) — Mixing COVID-19 vaccines produces as much or more antibodies as using the same shot as a booster, according to preliminary results of a widely awaited U.S. government-sponsored trial.

The trial is the first major U.S. study to compare the effects of using different vaccines as boosters from the initial shot or shots. The complicated, 9-arm trial involved over 450 people and measured the effects from giving a booster shot of the Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those who had originally gotten a different vaccine. 

Overall, the results found that mixing-and-matching resulted in comparable or higher levels of neutralizing antibodies compared to same-vaccine boosting, the researchers said in the preprint posted on medRxiv.org. Rates of adverse events were similar across all the different booster groups, the study found.

