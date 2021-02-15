Menu Search Log in

Support grows for inquiry into Capitol riot

Bipartisan support seems to be growing for an independent inquiry into the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, after the acquittal of former President Donald Trump.

By

National News

February 15, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) enters the U.S. Capitol Building on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — After former President Donald Trump’s acquittal at his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appears to be growing for an independent Sept. 11-style commission into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

Investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security process.

Lawmakers from both parties, speaking on Sunday’s news shows, signaled that even more inquiries were likely. The Senate verdict Saturday, with its 57-43 majority falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds needed to convict Trump, hardly put to rest the debate about the Republican former president’s culpability for the Jan. 6 assault. 

Related
February 7, 2021
January 25, 2021
January 22, 2021
January 12, 2021
Trending