Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday

At stake now is whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone ordered by a lower court to take effect while a legal challenge to the medication’s Food and Drug Administration approval continues.

April 20, 2023 - 3:56 PM

A combination pack of mifepristone, left, and misoprostol tablets, two medicines used together, also called the abortion pill. GETTY IMAGES/ELISA WELLS/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving women’s access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on the drug mifepristone to take effect.

The court is dealing with a new abortion controversy less than a year after its conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.

