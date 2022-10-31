 | Tue, Nov 01, 2022
Supreme Court hears college admissions case

The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and were hearing from from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard.

October 31, 2022 - 4:23 PM

The Supreme Court of the United States building, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race.

The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and were hearing from from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Those policies consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission.

Following the overturning of the half-century precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, the cases offer a big new test of whether the court now dominated 6-3 by conservatives will move the law to the right on another of the nation’s most contentious cultural issues.

