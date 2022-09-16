 | Fri, Sep 16, 2022
Surprise is key part of migrant travel

Julio Henriquez, an attorney that who met with several migrants, said they “had no idea of where they were going or where they were”.

A Venezuelan migrant is led onto a bus at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, Sept. 16, in Edgartown, Mass. on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. TNS

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work Wednesday when she looked outside to see 48 strangers nearing her office with red folders that included brochures for her organization.

The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were told they were going to Boston.

DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democrat-led cities and states with large influxes of migrants. Providing little or no information is part of the plan.

