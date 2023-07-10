 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings dies at 76

Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”

July 10, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Photo by (Dreamstime/TNS)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.

Officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of unresponsive person about 4 p.m. Sunday found James Lewis dead in his Cambridge, Massachusetts, home, Cambridge Police Superintendent Frederick Cabral said in a statement. He was 76.

“Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” the statement said.

