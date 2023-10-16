 | Mon, Oct 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ fame, dies at 76

Suzanne Somers, who skyrocketed to fame on the hit television show "Three's Company" in the 1970s, died Sunday morning of breast cancer. She was 76.

By

National News

October 16, 2023 - 2:11 PM

Suzanne Somers attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 6, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/TNS

Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company” and who became an entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author, has died. She was 76.

Somers had breast cancer for over 23 years and died Sunday morning, her family said in a statement provided by her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay. Her husband Alan Hamel, her son Bruce and other immediate family were with her in Palm Springs, California.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th,” the statement read. “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Related
September 9, 2021
November 25, 2019
March 17, 2014
October 20, 2012
Most Popular