 | Thu, Mar 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

T. rex snarl may be wrong

The research is the latest in a long back-and-forth over how dinosaur mouths really looked.

By

National News

March 30, 2023 - 3:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tyrannosaurus rex is often shown baring massive, sharp teeth, like the ferocious creature in “Jurassic Park.” But new research suggests that this classic image might be wrong.

The teeth on T. rex and other big theropods were likely covered by scaly lips, concludes a study published Thursday in the journal Science. The dinosaur’s teeth didn’t stick out when its mouth was closed, and even in a wide open bite, you might just see the tips, the scientists found.

The research is the latest in a long back-and-forth over how dinosaur mouths really looked.

Related
September 17, 2020
April 12, 2019
January 19, 2018
July 30, 2012
Most Popular