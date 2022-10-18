 | Tue, Oct 18, 2022
Tax breaks for kids, companies are suddenly brewing in Congress

Success is seen hinging on the outcome of the November midterm election, with a resounding win for one party likely inhibiting compromise before the new Congress takes office.

October 18, 2022 - 4:16 PM

In this photo from Sept. 29, Sen. Sherrod Browns (D-Ohio) makes his way to a vote on the continuing resolution to fund the government at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The Senate passed stopgap legislation to avert a government shutdown, funding the federal government until Dec. 16. GETTY IMAGES/DREW ANGERER/TNS

When Congress returns in a few weeks, Republicans and Democrats will be focusing on a compromise to extend tax breaks for both low-income children and corporations — which would hand wins to both parties before year’s end but after the critical midterm elections.

Any deal would resolve a series of tax issues that each party has tried to address. Republicans have warned about damage to U.S. investment and innovation, while Democrats say they won’t vote for any business-tax incentives unless the child-tax credit is also addressed.

Success is seen hinging on the outcome of the November midterm election, with a resounding win for one party likely inhibiting compromise before the new Congress takes office. Passage could offer a marginal lift to households and companies next year just as the U.S. faces rising risks of a recession.

