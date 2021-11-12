 | Fri, Nov 12, 2021
Tech company owner who recently traveled in space killed in plane accident

Glen de Vries traveled to space last month with William Shatner. De Vries co-founded Medidata Solutions, a software company specializing in clinical research

November 12, 2021 - 4:58 PM

Crew members aboard the Blue Origin Oct. 13 flight into space are, from left, Audrey Powers, actor William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries. Photo courtesy of Blue Origin

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man who traveled to space with William Shatner last month was killed along with another person when the small plane they were in crashed in a wooded area of northern New Jersey, according to state police. 

The one-time space tourist Glen M. de Vries, 49, of New York City, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54, of Hopatcong, were aboard the single-engine Cessna 172 that went down Thursday.

De Vries was an instrument-rated private pilot, and Fischer owned a flight school. Authorities have not said who was piloting the small plane.

