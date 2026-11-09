Tesla Cybertruck losing allure
Low sells have prompted Tesla Inc. to pare back production of its much-maligned Cybertruck, CEO Elon Musk announced. Output will wind down in 2027 to free up capacity for the Cybercab autonomous vehicle, Musk said.
Tesla Inc. will pare back production of its polarizing Cybertruck pickup next year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said, suggesting the slow-selling model could be phased out as the company reorients around driverless technology and artificial intelligence.
Output will wind down at its Texas plant in mid-2027 to free up capacity for the Cybercab autonomous vehicle, Musk said Friday in a social-media post. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Cybertruck production would be switched to another factory or ended completely.
Musk’s announcement is the latest blow to the divisive electric pickup, which has fallen well short of demand projections and suffered a series of recalls. Bloomberg News reported earlier this year that sales had been propped up by purchases from Musk’s other companies, particularly SpaceX.
Bloomberg News
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