 | Thu, Aug 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in good health and not experiencing symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. The governor was fully vaccinated, but was recently indoors in a crowded room without a mask.

By

National News

August 18, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Photo by Ricardo B. Brazziell / Austin American-Statesman / TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in December and has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta variant surges in Texas, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement. He is at least the 11th governor to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified,” Miner said. 

Related
August 11, 2021
July 21, 2021
June 29, 2020
April 2, 2020
Most Popular