Texas lawmaker asked schools to catalog books on race, sex

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid growing scrutiny from parents and conservative politicians of curriculum in Texas public schools, a Republican state lawmaker has asked superintendents to investigate and catalog books in schools related to race and sex or that could produce “discomfort” among students.

State Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth, chairman of an investigating committee, is also asking for a tally of how much districts spent on the books.

He made the request to select superintendents and Texas Education Agency deputy commissioner Lily Laux in a Monday letter with a list of more than 800 books for districts to check against library and classroom collections.