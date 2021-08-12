Texas Senator continues her filibuster

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator continued her filibuster Thursday morning of an elections bill in the latest tactic to extend the nation’s most visible standoff over voting rights.

Democrat Carol Alvarado began her filibuster shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday by speaking indefinitely, although she admitted that was unlikely to stop it from passing. She must remain standing and speaking during the filibuster, which entered its 12th hour Thursday morning.

Alvarado wore running shoes on the Senate floor — much like former legislator Wendy Davis, known for her lengthy filibuster in 2013 of an anti-abortion bill.