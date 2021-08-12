Texas Senator continues her filibuster

 | Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Texas Sen. Carol Alvarado began a filibuster before 6 p.m. Wednesday in an attempt to stop a GOP voting bill, even though her efforts likely will be in vain. More than 50 Texas Democrats remain absent, and the Texas House of Representatives delivered civil arrest warrants to force them to return to Texas to allow the bill to pass.

August 12, 2021 - 9:33 AM

The Texas State Capitol in Austin. (Lynda M. González/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator continued her filibuster Thursday morning of an elections bill in the latest tactic to extend the nation’s most visible standoff over voting rights.

Democrat Carol Alvarado began her filibuster shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday by speaking indefinitely, although she admitted that was unlikely to stop it from passing. She must remain standing and speaking during the filibuster, which entered its 12th hour Thursday morning.

Alvarado wore running shoes on the Senate floor — much like former legislator Wendy Davis, known for her lengthy filibuster in 2013 of an anti-abortion bill.

