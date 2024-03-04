 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Texas struggles to contain wildfires

Strong winds spread flames and a town was evacuated as the largest wildfire in Texas history continues to burn.

By

National News

March 4, 2024 - 1:45 PM

Bricks litter the ground near a car destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. The wildfire has become the largest in state history at over one million acres. Photo by Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Strong winds spread flames and led to a town’s evacuation while airplanes dropped fire retardant over the northern Texas Panhandle in an attempt to stop the largest wildfire in state history.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Smokehouse Creek fire was 15% contained and two other fires were at least 60% contained. Authorities have not said what ignited the fires, but strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures fed the blazes.

A cluster of fires have burned across more than 1,900 square miles in rural areas surrounding Amarillo. The largest blaze, Smokehouse Creek, accounting for nearly 1,700 square miles, spilled into neighboring Oklahoma.

Related
August 6, 2021
July 19, 2021
October 19, 2020
April 16, 2018
Most Popular