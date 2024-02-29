Texas wildfire grows to largest in state history

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — A wildfire spreading across the Texas Panhandle became the largest in state history Thursday, as a dusting of snow covered scorched prairie, dead cattle and burned out homes and gave firefighters a brief window of relief in desperate efforts to corral the blaze.

The Smokehouse Creek fire grew to nearly 1,700 square miles over a vast, rural landscape of prairie and scrub brush cut by rocky canyons and dotted with oil rigs. It merged with another fire and is just 3% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Gray skies from early cloud cover and the snow painted a bleak landscape: huge scars of blackened earth, charred houses that still smoldered, and dead cattle burned and stiff in the cold. In Stinnett, someone propped up an American flag outside of a destroyed home.