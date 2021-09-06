The anger stage: Frustration mounts as anti-maskers get loud while those following the rules watch gains against COVID-19 erode

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was an anti-mask protest in Cheshire than pushed Brett Joly over the edge.

Joly, a middle school teacher in North Haven, had already grown frustrated with a group he saw as obstructing Connecticut’s attempts to control COVID-19. After watching protesters loudly and profanely harass Gov. Ned Lamont at a back-to-school event, he decided to, in his own way, shout back, typing a long and passionate comment on a Facebook page run by a leader of Connecticut’s anti-mask movement, begging that he tone down the rhetoric around face coverings in schools.

The response Joly received was dismissive and unsatisfying, and he was soon removed from the Facebook group, but he doesn’t regret speaking up.