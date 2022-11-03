The Fed raises interest rates again, signals more coming

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that in its continuing efforts to tamp down inflation, it would raise interest rates yet again by another three-quarters of a point to a target range of 3.75 to 4%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a news conference following the announcement that the “historically fast pace” of rate increases is “appropriate given the persistence and strength in inflation and low level at which we started.”

Powell, who has been pressured in recent months by members of Congress to avert a recession, said that at some point it will make sense to slow down the pace of increases but added, “We have some ways to go,” and said he anticipates ongoing increases.