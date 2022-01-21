 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
The omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems

Patients report having to wait for hours in the emergency room as hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients.

By

National News

January 21, 2022 - 2:43 PM

A surge of omicron patients is filling hospitals and make it difficult to treat non-COVID cases. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

Roger Strukhoff was being treated for intestinal bleeding at a hospital outside Chicago this month when he suffered a mild heart attack. 

Normally, the 67-year-old would have been sent to the intensive care unit. But Strukhoff said it was overrun with COVID-19 patients, and the staff instead had to wheel a heart monitor into his room and quickly administer nitroglycerin and morphine.

“A doctor I know pretty well said, ‘Roger, we’re going to have to improvise right here,’” said Strukhoff, who lives in DeKalb, Illinois.

