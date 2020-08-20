Menu Search Log in

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

Farms in Maine and New Hampshire received dead chicks after changes made to Postal Service delivery system.

By

National News

August 20, 2020 - 9:58 AM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said.

Pingree, a Maine Democrat, is raising the issue of the dead chicks and the losses farms are facing in a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sonny Perdue, The Portland Press Herald  reported.

Pauline Henderson, who owns Pine Tree Poultry in New Sharon, Maine, told the newspaper she was shocked last week when all of the 800 chicks sent to her from a hatchery in Pennsylvania were dead.

Related
August 19, 2020
August 14, 2020
May 12, 2020
December 23, 2019
Trending