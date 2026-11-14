Thousands remains stranded after nation’s airlines grounded for almost 5 hours
Friday’s nationwide stoppage was the first since January 2023, when another key Federal Aviation Administration computer system that sends notices to pilots malfunctioned, and the second since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines across the U.S. worked Saturday to recover from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years that canceled more than 2,000 flights, spread ripple effects around the world, stranded passengers and forced professional and college sports teams to scramble for alternate transportation.
Trump administration officials said new technology being added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment and caused “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, leading to the flight shutdown of more than four hours.
A limited number of domestic flights departed after the stop was lifted around 9:15 p.m. Friday. But the effects could be felt for days, with officials saying the system would likely return to normal in time to handle the Thanksgiving travel rush.
Associated Press
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