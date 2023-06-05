 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
Three bodies found in collapsed building

“We don’t have any other information at this time that there are any additional people missing,” Chief Jeff Bladel said.

June 5, 2023 - 4:06 PM

People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed in Davenport, Iowa. Eight people were rescued from the debris following the collapse. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bodies of three men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, about a week after part of the century-old structure tumbled to the ground, the city’s police chief announced Monday.

As officials were announcing the recovery of the bodies, the first of what could be numerous lawsuits by residents and their families was filed. Tenant Dayna Feuerbach is accusing the city of Davenport and the building’s current and former owners of knowing of the deteriorating conditions and failing to warn residents of the risk.

