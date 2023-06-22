 | Thu, Jun 22, 2023
Tornadoes tear through Texas, kill 4

A supercell developed about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Amarillo before striking the small town, said senior forecaster Matt Ziebell with the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people, injuring nine and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.

The storm later produced 109 mph winds at Jayton in addition to hail more than 4-inches wide, he said.

