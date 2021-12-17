 | Fri, Dec 17, 2021
Toughest sentence yet for any Capitol rioter: 5 years

Richard Palmer, who was recorded trying to attack police officers with a fire extinguisher during Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was sentenced to five years in prison. It's the longest prison term so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection.

December 17, 2021 - 3:31 PM

Protesters gather in front of the Capital building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to hold back the angry pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection.

Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as he told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and could not believe what he was seeing.

“Your honor. I’m really really ashamed of what I did,” he said through tears. 

