 | Thu, Nov 10, 2022
Tropical storm wallops Florida

Nicole remains a sprawling tropical storm, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas before dawn on Thursday.

November 10, 2022 - 3:56 PM

Surfers walk Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach on Thursday in front of a section of Anglins Fishing Pier that collapsed during Tropical Storm Nicole.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago.

“Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other properties are at imminent risk,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media message. In the Daytona Beach area, all bridges to the beachside have been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was put into effect, he said.

Wilbur-by-the-Sea is an unincorporated community on a barrier island with only beachfront homes, no condos or hotels there. Next door in Daytona Beach Shores, a strip of high-rises along what Hurricane Ian left of the beach were evacuated ahead of Nicole’s landfall because their seawalls had collapsed.

