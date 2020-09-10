Menu Search Log in

Trump admits playing down virus’s threat

Recording from journalist Bob Woodward reveals President Trump knew virus was deadly but didn't want to create 'panic.'

September 10, 2020 - 10:25 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump announces his list of potential Supreme Court nominees in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on September 9, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Trump also fielded questions about the coronavirus and Bob Woodward's new book about him. (Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Try as he might to change the subject, President Donald Trump can’t escape the coronavirus.

In April, the president tried to shift the public’s focus to the economy. In July, to defending the country’s “heritage.” In September, to enforcing “law and order.” But all along the way, the death toll from the coronavirus continued to mount.

And now, Trump’s own words are redirecting attention to his handling of the pandemic when he can least afford it — less than two months before Election Day.

