Menu Search Log in

Trump, allies try to overturn Biden victory

President Donald Trump and allies are calling election officials to rescind certification of votes and pressuring county officials to delay certifying process. Officials are concerned about the damage to the public's faith in elections.

By

National News

November 20, 2020 - 2:50 PM

Gwinnett County election workers handle ballots as part of the recount for the 2020 presidential election at the Beauty P. Baldwin Voter Registrations and Elections Building on November 16, 2020 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Officials are hoping to finish the hand counting of ballots before the deadline on November 18. A winner has not been declared in Georgia, where President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 0.3 percentage points. (Megan Varner/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies are taking increasingly frantic steps to subvert the results of the 2020 election, including summoning state legislators to the White House as part of a longshot bid to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Among other last-ditch tactics: personally calling local election officials who are trying to rescind their certification votes in Michigan, suggesting in a legal challenge that Pennsylvania set aside the popular vote there and pressuring county officials in Arizona to delay certifying vote tallies. 

Election law experts see it as the last, dying gasps of the Trump campaign and say Biden is certain to walk into the Oval Office come January. But there is great concern that Trump’s effort is doing real damage to public faith in the integrity of U.S. elections.

Related
November 20, 2020
November 19, 2020
November 11, 2020
October 23, 2020
Trending