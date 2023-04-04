 | Tue, Apr 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Trump arraigned in NYC

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, becoming the first former president to face criminal prosecution.

By

National News

April 4, 2023 - 3:36 PM

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

The plea came during a history-making arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom, with Trump becoming the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal prosecution.

The two officials who confirmed the plea spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because prosecutors had not yet released the indictment publicly.

Related
November 27, 2020
December 7, 2018
November 27, 2018
September 14, 2018
Most Popular