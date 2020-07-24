Menu Search Log in

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Coronavirus concerns posed a health risk to Florida ceremony.

By

National News

July 24, 2020 - 3:26 PM

Florida’s Gov. Ron de Santis, and President Donald Trump. Photo by (Doug Mills/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination.

Trump had already moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because of virus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted to the South, too, and the planned gathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health and political risk. Trump and his advisers feared that going forward with big parties and “infomercial” programming in Florida would ultimately backfire on the president. 

“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while,” Trump said, explaining his decision at a Thursday White House coronavirus briefing. “To have a big convention is not the right time.” 

Related
July 20, 2020
July 13, 2020
June 4, 2020
June 3, 2020
Trending